Ranking the 5 best starting pitchers in Angels history
3) Best starting pitchers in Angels history: Jered Weaver
Another California kid, Jered Weaver, was selected 12th overall by the Angels in the 2004 MLB Draft. He'd debut two years later in 2006 and become one of the greatest starting pitchers in Angels history.
He'd get called up in late May of the 2006 season, posting seven shutout innings in a 10-1 win against the Orioles in front of the Angels faithful. Weaver was excellent as a rookie making 19 starts and posting a 2.56 ERA. He had a 177 ERA+. He was an instant star. Despite his great season, he only finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year balloting. The 19 starts had something to do with it, but c'mon.
Weaver would cement himself at the top of the Angels rotation in the next couple of years before really breaking out in the 2010 season. He went 13-12 with a 3.01 ERA in a league-leading 34 starts and 224.1 innings pitched. He had a 3.06 FIP, a 132 ERA+, and led the league with 233 strikeouts. He was an all-star and finished fifth in the AL Cy Young Balloting.
The following year was Weaver's best in his 12-year career. The right-hander went18-8 with a 2.41 ERA in 33 starts and 235.2 innings pitched. He had a 156 ERA+ and struck out 198 batters. Weaver would be an all-star and finish second in the Cy Young balloting, behind Justin Verlander who just so happened to win the Triple Crown and the MVP award that season.
He'd follow up that outstanding season by leading the league with 20 wins in 2012 and posting a 2.81 ERA. He was an all-star once again, finished third in the Cy Young balloting, and even received MVP votes. His highlight that season was a no-hitter against the Twins, famously losing it on a wild pitch strikeout. He'd walk just one batter that night.
Weaver would pitch for the Angels in 11 of his 12 seasons, making nine starts for the Padres in 2017 and struggling mightily before hanging up his spikes. Overall, he'd go 150-93 as an Angel with a 3.55 ERA in 322 starts.
Weaver ranks third in bWAR for pitchers in Angels history, third in innings pitched, and strikeouts. He ranks second in wins and starts. It'll be interesting to see when he gets inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame. He found his way on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for 2023.