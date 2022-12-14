Ranking the 5 best starting pitchers in Angels history
2) Best starting pitchers in Angels history: Chuck Finley
Deciding who the best pitcher is in Angels history was extremely difficult to do. You could go either way and I wouldn't be mad. I'd rank them 1A and 1B but I have to make the tough decisions around here. I'm ranking Chuck Finley as the second-best pitcher in Angels history.
Finley was initially drafted in the 15th round of the 1984 Draft but he did not sign and elected to go to college. They drafted him once again, picking him fourth overall in the secondary phase of the 1985 Draft.
Finley would debut in the 1986 season as a reliever and post a 3.30 ERA in 25 appearances. He'd earn a full-time spot in the rotation in 1988, posting a 4.17 ERA in 33 starts. The following year is when we'd see the Chuck Finley breakout.
Finley would go 16-9 with a 2.57 ERA in 29 starts and 199.2 innings pitched. He'd earn his first of four all-star appearances as an Angel.
Finley's best season as an Angel and as a big leaguer came in the following season. He'd go 18-9 with a 2.40 ERA in 32 starts and 236 innings pitched. He'd be an all-star once again and finish seventh in the AL Cy Young balloting. His 158 ERA+ was a career-best and so was the ERA. His 2.40 ERA is the lowest single-season ERA for a southpaw in Angels history.
Finley would lead the league in starts and innings pitched in the strike-shortened 1994 season and would make the all-star team in 1995 and 1996.
The left-hander would never win a Cy Young and never even received any votes for the award other than in the 1990 season, but he'd pitch for the Halos for 14 years and led that rotation pretty much the entire way. He was a workhorse like no other in this franchise.
Overall, he'd go 165-140 with a 3.72 ERA in 524 appearances (467 starts). Finley is the franchise's leader in bWAR for pitchers, wins, innings pitched, starts, and batters faced. He's second in franchise history in strikeouts, behind the number-one pitcher on this list. He was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2009.