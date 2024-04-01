Reid Detmers' old-school approach is a refreshing take for LA Angels coaching staff
The Angels finally got a quality performance from one of their pitchers.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels needed one of their starters to step up, and Reid Detmers did just that. After the Angels were thoroughly embarrassed during the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles, Detmers was able to put together a strong start and help the Halos earn their first win of the season.
Speaking of wins, that's something that Detmers is focusing on this season. According to The Athletic (subscription required), Detmers' win-loss record means more to him than anything else.
In day where analytics have robbed old-school baseball fans of stats like batting average and fielding percentage, it's refreshing to hear a player like Detmers speak to the importance of wins and losses. It's also something that likely resonates with manager Ron Washington.
The days of 20-game winners are unlikely to return anytime soon. Former Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani led the Halos in wins last season with 10. In fact, the last time the Angels had more than one pitcher post double-digits wins in a season was 2017 when JC Ramirez (11) and Parker Bridwell (10) each won 10 or more games. LA's last hurler to record 20 or more wins was Jered Weaver in 2012.
It's just not something that you see in the modern era of baseball. In order to earn a win, the player must be the pitcher of record when his team takes the lead for good, and must throw at least five innings. With today's game being influenced by critical in-game decision making, frequent calls to the bullpen, and a starter's inability to face an opposing team's lineup more than twice, you can understand how it's difficult for starters to actually get 10 or more wins in a season.
But with Washington being what many consider to be an old school manager, it's probably music to the skipper's ears hearing one of his starters talk like that. Detmers also spoke to the overall value of wins. Snagging that W means that you've given your manager five, six, or seven innings of work, and your bats have done enough to keep the other team on the wrong side of the scoreboard. While starting pitchers are typically the ones that grab the win, it's a total team effort.
The speaks to the type of mindset that Washington is trying to develop with this year's team. Perhaps the Angels manager has found his spokesman in the clubhouse to help amplify his message. But Detmers will have to back it up with another strong outing the next time he toes the rubber.