Ron Washington's reaction to Tyler Anderson gem is a moment Angels fans will love
By Drew Koch
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has had his ups and downs during his first season at the helm. Trying to establish a new culture in a clubhouse that has become synonymous with losing is not an easy task.
Washington has a reputation — and a good one at that — for getting the most out of his players. The Angels' skipper, however, took some flak a week ago following some postgame comments that landed the wrong way after a failed bunt attempt late in a game.
But Angels fans will like this latest version of Washington. The Angels manager was all smiles (video behind link) and hugs in the Halos' dugout on Wednesday following Tyler Anderson's brilliant performance against the Houston Astros.
And why shouldn't Washington be ecstatic? His starter went eight innings (a rarity in today's game) and allowed just one run on six hits while walking two batters and striking out four. It was easily one of the best performances from an Angels pitcher all season.
Last year's stats didn't justify the payday Anderson received prior to the 2023 season. What the Halos received from Anderson on Wednesday, however, is exactly what LA was hoping for when they signed the left-hander to a three-year contract after his successful 2022 campaign.
Wednesday's matchup against the Astros was a pitching duel between Anderson and Houston's starter Hunter Brown. Astros manager Joe Espada lifted Brown after six innings of two-hit baseball, but Washington rolled with his starter through the eighth.
LA's reliever Luis Garcia was able to shut down the Astros' bats in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Halos walked out of Minute Maid Park with a 2-1 victory having taken the series from the defending AL West champions.
Anderson has been pitching at an All-Star level so far this season — and if the voting began today —should be LA's representative in the Midsummer Classic. The Angels have been struck by the injury bug, but are hanging tough in a still-winnable AL West.
But in order to make some noise (and get Washington excited once again), LA will need better performances from the rest of their rotation, and certainly from the bullpen. Wash better not trade in his cleats for his dancing shoes just yet, but it was great see his exuberance following Anderson's gem.