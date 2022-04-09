Shohei Ohtani completely disrespects Astros No. 1 prospect in LA Angels Opening Day
Shohei Ohtani shoved for the LA Angels on Opening Day, and gave Halo fans at least SOMETHING to remember from a disappointing 3-1 loss to the rival Houston Astros.
He gave a lot more than just something to remember for Astros No. 1 prospect Jeremy Pena, however. Check out this video on how Ohtani handled Pena in his first Big-League plate appearance:
I hate the Astros with everything I have, but even I feel bad for Pena here. He had no chance going up against a pitcher like Ohtani, who's so nasty he was picked to be the American League All-Star starting pitcher last season. He showed why yet again, not just in that at-bat but throughout the night in general.
Shohei Ohtani dominated in his start on Opening Day for the LA Angels.
The LA Angels took Shohei Ohtani out after 4.2 IP, but it wasn't due to his performance. It was due to the shortened spring training this year as a result of the MLB lockout, so they capped him at his 80 pitches. He was fantastic while he was out there, though, only allowing one run and one walk. He struck out NINE Astros.
His stuff was electric, as it always is. It wasn't just Pena who he made look foolish. He faced off against Jose Altuve three times, and struck him out every time. Ohtani was awarded the loss, but everyone knows that he wasn't the one who lost the game. Unfortunately, nobody afforded him any run support throughout the night.
As for Pena, however, the Angels did have his number. It certainly wasn't just that first strikeout. He struck out again and went 0 for 4 on the day. He had an error in the field as well. Unfortunately, many Angels position players didn't look much better themselves, but expect that to change as the Halos have one of the most talented lineups in the game.