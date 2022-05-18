Shohei Ohtani continues to draw Babe Ruth comparisons with latest historic feat
LA Angels' DH/Ace Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th home run on Saturday, which meant that he hit yet another milestone that none other than the great Babe Ruth have ever crossed. Ohtani is indeed now the second player in baseball history to collect 250 strikeouts while also striking 100 home runs when at the plate:
Ohtani now has 101 home runs after he hit another the next day, and he already had 268 strikeouts. While it's unlikely that ShoTime will be able to catch Ruth's 714 home runs in his career, he certainly has a chance to pass Ruth's 488 strikeouts.
Ohtani averages 122 strikeouts per full season, so he could very well accomplish this at some point in the next couple of seasons. He has 46 strikeouts on the year so far, and that's only in six starts. He's likely to have about 20 more starts, so he's on pace to have about 153 more strikeouts by the end of the season if he stays on this same K/start rate.
Shohei Ohtani would then be on pace to have 423 strikeouts for the LA Angels by the end of the season.
LA Angels' Cy Young candidate Shohei Ohtani would be just 65 strikeouts away from surpassing Ruth if he hits that amount of K's by the end of the season. Ohtani is having the best season of his career as a pitcher, and particularly when it comes to striking hitters out. He's struck out 12.8 batters per nine frames.
That's a career high for any season he's had over two starts in. Boasting a 3-2 record, a 2.78 ERA, a 2.11 FIP and 0.959 WHIP this season, ShoTime is off to a terrific start as he guns for yet another American League MVP award. He certainly is on pace for it, as he also has eight home runs on the year to go along with 27 runs and 27 RBIs.