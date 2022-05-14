LA Angels: 3 hot starts that will last
The LA Angels are off to a hot start this season, being tied for second in wins for the American League. They're just a half game back of the Astros for first place in the division. The Halos had many doubters coming into the season, but have looked outstanding up to this point.
Their hot start certainly does look sustainable. They have the two best players in baseball, they improved their bullpen significantly in the offseason, and their starters have been outperforming expectation through the first 33 games of the year.
Three players in particular are going to be leading the charge. They will 100% be sustaining their fast starts, and will continue carrying this team to even greater heights as the season goes on.
No. 3 hot start that will last for LA Angels: Patrick Sandoval
Patrick Sandoval currently has started five ballgames and has a 2.03 ERA in those games for the LA Angels. His 2.44 FIP is strong, and he's really continuing to move further and further in his development as a starting pitcher in this league. Not giving up a single home run, nobody can square him up.
This start will absolutely turn into the story of his 2022 season. He showed so much improvement last year when moving to the rotation, posting a 3.62 ERA and a 122 ERA+. He was on this trajectory and is now seeing it continue coming to fruition. So far, he's been the best starter in the Halos' rotation.