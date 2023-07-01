Shohei Ohtani ends historic month with record-setting home run
Shohei Ohtani wraps up a monster June with a 493 foot home run
The Los Angeles Angels lost their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving them their third loss in a row and ending what looked like was going to be a promising month of June with a poor taste in their mouths.
The Angels have now lost three in a row and need to right the ship as the calendar turns to July. With a tough schedule ahead this will be a challenge, but with Shohei Ohtani swinging the hottest bat of his career, they'll always have a shot.
Ohtani just launched his 30th home run of the season on the final day in June. It was a monster blast, the longest of his career. The Angels couldn't do much against Arizona starter Tommy Henry, but Ohtani got to him like he got to virtually everyone else.
Shohei Ohtani wraps up historic month of June with the longest home run of his career
Shohei Ohtani's month of June was just absurd, and the longest home run of his career was just the cherry on top. The Angels didn't follow suit, especially to wrap up the month, but Ohtani was just on another planet.
Some forget that Ohtani was actually in a pretty prolonged slump heading toward the month of June. A visit to Guaranteed Rate Field against a White Sox team Ohtani has owned in his career helped, and the rest was history. But Shohei had just seven hits in his last 46 at-bats heading into the White Sox series in that 12-game span. He did hit three home runs, but also struck out 15 times and didn't look great.
In June, Ohtani slashed .394/.492/.952 with 15 home runs and 29 RBI. He had a 1.444 OPS and a 279 WRC+. Yes, those are real figures.
The 15 home runs set an Angels franchise record in a month, topping a previous best of 13. He also became the fourth AL player to ever hit 15 in June three superstars. The Angels played 27 games in June and he homered in 13 of them including a couple of multi-home run games. Ohtani recorded hits in every game but three, and got on base in every game but one.
With how historic his bat was, it's easy to forget how he also pitches. Ohtani had a 3.26 ERA in his five starts this month, striking out 37 in 30.1 innings of work. He had a rough first two starts, but in his last three he allowed four runs in 19.1 innings with 25 strikeouts.
This was one of the best offensive Junes ever. Ohtani shattered records for both the Angels and in baseball overall. Not only was he dominant at the plate, but his solid month of pitching makes this arguably the best month ever.
Shohei will win the AL Player of the Month award rather easily, and can hopefully carry the momentum into July. The Angels desperately need him to.