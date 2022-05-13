Shohei Ohtani has hilarious nickname for new LA Angels IF Tyler Wade
LA Angels' Ace/DH Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball. He's scored 24 runs this season to go along with driving in 21 teammates, and he also has a 2.78 ERA on the mound with a 2.13 FIP in six starts.
A recent Sports Illustrated piece by Stephanie Apstein titled 'Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Is a Legendary Hitter, Pitcher and Prankster,' however, highlighted yet another aspect of who he is that provides a lot of value from him as a teammate.
The entire article is a must-read, but the most hilarious aspect of it is a part of the story where she talked about a nickname that ShoTime gave one of his newest teammates:
Shohei Ohtani has the craziest but most hysterical nickname for his new LA Angels' teammate Tyler Wade.
Shohei Ohtani clearly knows how to break the ice with a new LA Angels' teammate. It's evidenced by this interaction with Tyler Wade. Wade is a new Angel; coming over from the Yankees via trade in the offseason.
And it's also not too surprising when considering that about two dozen Japanese reporters cover Ohtani, as Baccellieri notes. They may not cover the entire team, but there is of course going to be some notoriety that the other players gain overseas. Ohtani has taken advantage of this and even built nicknames off of it.
Perhaps this is an element of strong team chemistry that Angels fans have seen from the team this season. Wade has looked strong defensively, and has valuable speed to add to the base paths. Ohtani has looked like himself again, and the team as a whole is tied for the second-most wins in the AL with 21.
This is the best the Halos have looked in 2014, and 2014 wasn't too shabby a season. If the Halos could get the two best players into the postseason this October, anything is possible.