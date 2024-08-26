Taylor Ward calling out Blue Jays starter actually made Angels look even worse
By Eric Cole
If you are going to talk trash about an opposing player or team, you better back it up. While some friendly back-and-forth is fine (and even welcomed), there are few things more embarrassing than calling an opponent out only to get torched by them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Angels and Taylor Ward, they were on the wrong side of that over the weekend.
The Angels were nearly no-hit on Saturday by Bowden Francis and the Blue Jays before Ward hit a solo homer in the ninth to get LA on the board. Instead of taking that minor win and moving on to the next game, Ward decided to flame Francis by calling his stuff "hittable" and not "anything special."
Not only did Ward's comments turn into bulletin board material for Toronto, but they aged exceedingly poorly as the Angels got swept by the Blue Jays in convincing fashion.
Blue Jays sweeping the Angels was horrifically embarrassing after Ward's trash talk
In all likelihood, Ward was "trying" to say that Francis' success against them was because of the Angels' own offensive shortcomings. However, it sure didn't come across that way and the Angels paid the price as they ended getting outscored 21-10 during the four-game series.
The comments coming from Ward, specifically, were particularly curious. Ever since he got hit in the head earlier this season, Ward has been a shadow of his former self and there are now very real questions about his future with the Angels going forward. His homer to break up the no-hitter was a bright spot, but Ward probably should have sat out this whole conversation instead of poking the bear.
Again, Ward is a good guy and his comments probably came off far worse than he intended. But that doesn't change the fact Toronto used them as motivation to embarrass the Angels and made him regret saying anything at all.