The Angels are not a fit for three of these four free agents linked to them
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com wrote an article listing seven of the remaining free agents and coming up with some potential suitors for them. The Los Angeles Angels were listed as a potential suitor for four of those seven free agents. Three of the four make very little sense.
The Angels should not be pursuing three of the four free agents Thomas Harrigan links them to.
The four free agents the Angels are linked to are Jackie Bradley Jr., David Peralta, Jose Iglesias, and Will Smith. The only one I think makes sense for the Angels is Smith.
Jackie Bradley Jr. is a terrific defender but provides absolutely nothing at the plate. The Angels already signed Brett Phillips, a terrific defender who provides nothing at the plate, to a one-year deal to be the fourth outfielder. What do they need Jackie Bradley for? If the Angels have an injury I'd rather just see Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak get the call rather than Bradley who has had a much worse OPS+ (45) than Phillips has in the last two seasons (74).
David Peralta is a good player but where's the fit here? The Angels traded for Hunter Renfroe to join Taylor Ward and Mike Trout in what might be the best outfield in baseball. Phillips is the fourth outfielder and Ohtani is the DH. There's simply nowhere to put him.
Jose Iglesias is a player we've seen in Anaheim before and didn't do much to impress. He's a good contact hitter who plays good defense at short, but the Angels have David Fletcher who's a very similar player. Iglesias doesn't give much of anything in the power department and had just a .708 OPS this past season despite playing half of his games at Coors Field.
Will Smith I believe makes some sense as a veteran left-handed reliever with some closing experience as well. I'd rather the Angels pursue someone like Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore, and even Zack Britton over him, but I can at least see where this is coming from.
What's interesting about this list is Roberto Perez is one of the listed targets and the Angels were not one of his potential destinations. I think if the Angels don't sign Gary Sanchez and think they need a catcher, Perez is the most realistic target out there for them to get.
Overall, I don't think Harrigan's potential Angels targets make much sense. They don't have room for another outfielder and don't need another shortstop who doesn't hit for power. He didn't even have the one player I think is the best fit for them on this list linked to the Angels.