The best Angels player to wear number 13
Lucky number 13 has not been used much in Los Angeles Angels' history. Bobby Valentine was the first to wear it, and he didn't even wear it for his entire three-year tenure with the club. Maicer Izturis wore it for three seasons but is more known for wearing another number. Livan Soto is the most recent Angel to wear the number. Who's the best to ever wear it?
Lance Parrish is the best player to wear number 13 in Angels history.
Lance Parrish was only an Angel for 3.5 years, but he has an argument to be put in the top five catchers in Angels franchise history. Part of that is having a pretty weak history when it comes to catchers, but part of that is because of how good he was in that short time span.
Parrish was traded from the Phillies to the Angels (Logan O'Hoppe anybody?) in the 1988 offseason following an all-star appearance.
Parrish was known mostly for his time with the Tigers when he made six all-star teams, won four Silver Sluggers, and won three Gold Gloves. The Halos acquired Parrish to be their catcher and he did not disappoint.
Parrish's second season with the club was his best as he slashed .268/.338/.451 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI. He was an all-star that season and won a Silver Slugger as well. He was a 4.5 bWAR player that season which is a really good number for a catcher especially.
Parrish doesn't rank so highly on the Angels all-time lists because of his short time with the club but the 1990 season he had was enough to put him above the rest who have worn number 13.