The best Angels player to wear number 19
The Los Angeles Angels have had 32 different players wear number 19. Jonathan Villar is the most recent to wear it, and he was with the club for just 13 games. Austin Romine wore it this past season as well, but he was an Angel for just three games. Dante Bichette wore it for two of his three seasons as an Angel before being a part of arguably the worst trade in Angels history.
Efren Navarro is the longest-tenured player in Angels history to wear number 19 wearing it for four seasons but he played in just 130 games and had a .627 OPS. The best player to wear it as an Angel is more known for his time elsewhere, but he did give the Angels four solid seasons.
Fred Lynn is the best player to wear number 19 in Angels history
Fred Lynn was acquired by the Angels in a five-player trade that sent Frank Tanana to Boston. Parting ways with a pitcher as good as Tanana isn't easy to do, but the Angels acquired a six-time all-star and former MVP winner in Lynn.
Lynn had an underwhelming first season as an Angel, but he did this wearing number 8. From 1982-84 he wore number 19 and gave the Angels the production closer to what they expected.
In those three seasons, Lynn slashed .281/.365/.491 with 66 home runs and 239 RBI. He averaged 22 home runs and 80 RBI per season. He wasn't quite the MVP-caliber player he was in Boston, but a 135 OPS+ is nothing to complain about. Lynn was an all-star in three of his four seasons as an Angel
Lynn doesn't rank too highly on all-time lists because he was only an Angel for four seasons but he does rank 11th in OPS and fourth in OPS+ in franchise history. His time was short, but productive.