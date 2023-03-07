The best Angels player to wear number 44
Aaron Whitefield appeared in five games for the Los Angeles Angels last season and did not record a single hit in 11 at-bats while striking out five times. He's hitless in 12 at-bats overall, as he had one at-bat with the Twins in 2020. He's known more for his speed as he stole 29 bases last season for Rocket City. Whitefield wore number 44 last season and is with the team in Spring Training donning the same number.
Mike Napoli is one of the best Angels catchers of all time, he wore number 44. Reggie Jackson wore number 44 in his underwhelming Angels stint. Mark Trumbo had an all-star appearance and was a consistent 30+ home run bat when he wore number 44 with the Angels.
33 players have worn number 44 in Angels history but to me, there's one clear best player.
Chili Davis is the best player to wear number 44 in Angels history
Chili Davis was a two-time all-star with the Giants during his seven years there before he opted to sign with the Angels as a free agent. Davis wore number 24 during his first Angels tenure and was good, but nothing special. Davis ended up in Minnesota after leaving the Angels and then ended up signing back with the Angels in the 1992 offseason. This time around he'd wear number 44 and would be a fantastic hitter.
His first year with the club was kind of underwhelming as he hit just .243 with a .767 OPS but he did hit 27 home runs. The next three seasons were when Davis was at his absolute best.
The outfielder slashed .311/.410/.561 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI in 108 games in 1994. He was an all-star and even received some MVP consideration, finishing 22nd in the balloting.
From 1994-1996 he'd slash .306/.408/.521 averaging 25 homers and 88 RBI per season. Overall, he'd have an .881 OPS wearing number 44 which would be fifth in franchise history behind Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero, Shohei Ohtani, and Tim Salmon. Very impressive if you ask me.