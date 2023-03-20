The best Angels player to wear number 52
Only 16 players have worn number 52 in Los Angeles Angels history. Jim Abbott is probably the most famous Angel to ever wear the number, but he had most of his success wearing number 25. He wore 52 for his second stint with the club.
Ryan Tepera is currently wearing the number, and the Halos will be looking for a better season out of this veteran right-hander.
I think if Tepera focused on throwing his sinker more than his four-seamer to go along with his really good slider, he'll have a much better season. Regardless, even if he were to be better, he wouldn't pass the best Angel to ever wear number 52.
Matt Shoemaker is the best player to wear number 52 in Angels history
Matt Shoemaker went undrafted in the 2008. MLB Draft out of Eastern Michigan University. Despite being an undrafted free agent signing, he worked his way up all the way to the big leagues.
Shoemaker made one start at the end of the 2013 season and delivered five shutout innings in a victory against the Mariners.
He'd make the Opening Day roster in 2014, but as a reliever. He'd make his first start of the season in mid-May and give up two runs in five innings in a victory. Shoemaker wouldn't look back from there, as outside of a couple of bullpen appearances here and there, he was a regular member of the Angels rotation.
He'd go 16-4 overall with a 3.04 ERA in 27 appearances (20 starts) and 136 innings pitched. He ended up being the AL Rookie of the Year runner up, finishing behind Jose Abreu who had a ridiculously good rookie year.
Shoemaker would even come up big in the postseason, allowing just one run in six innings in the ALDS defeat at the hands of the Royals.
While Shoemaker would never top his rookie season, he'd be a decent piece to the Angels rotation for a four-year stretch. He'd leave the Angels after the 2014 season and sign in Toronto.