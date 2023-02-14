The best Angels player to wear number 25
The Los Angeles Angels signed Michael Lorenzen last season to see what he could do as a starter. He wore number 25 in his decent season in Anaheim. He's now a Tiger. Jared Walsh wore 25 before switching to number 20. Mark Teixeira wore number 25 in his half of a season in Anaheim.
Jim Edmonds began his career in an Angels uniform wearing number 25 and developed into a really good center fielder. Don Baylor won an MVP wearing number 25, yet I still can't give him the title of best Angel to don the number.
Troy Glaus is the best player to wear number 25 in LA Angels history
Troy Glaus began his career wearing two different numbers before finally settling with the number 25 in 2000. He has a case of being the best Angel to wear number 14, I'd say he is as of now.
Glaus was coming off of a very good season in 1999 before switching to 25. After that switch, he transformed from a good to elite player thanks to his 2000 season.
Glaus enjoyed his best season in the bigs, slashing .284/.404/.604 with a league-leading 47 home runs and 102 RBI. He had a 150 OPS+, was an all-star, and won his first Silver Slugger.
The 47 home runs he hit remain a single-season record, as Shohei Ohtani came one short in his MVP season. For some reason Glaus did not receive any MVP consideration, but he had an unbelievable year, cementing himself as a star.
Glaus did not stop hitting, as he launched 41 home runs in the 2001 season. He was an all-star again and won another Silver Slugger. He was one of the best third basemen in baseball.
Glaus took a little step back in 2002 hitting (only) 30 home runs, but he drove in a career-high 111 runs and did have an OPS over .800 as it was at .805. While that wasn't his best regular season, Glaus was at his best all postseason long.
Glaus recorded five hits in 16 at-bats in the ALDS victory against the Yankees including three home runs in just 16 at-bats. He then had six hits in 19 at-bats including a home run in the ALCS victory over the Twins.
The World Series was where Glaus really took off, as he recorded 10 hits in 26 at-bats including three home runs and eight RBI in the seven-game victory. His outstanding performance earned him World Series MVP honors, the first and only Angel to do that.
Baylor might've had the MVP, but Glaus has the more important MVP. He was a pretty great player in his own right as well. He deserves the recognition.