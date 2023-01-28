The best Angels player to wear number 8
More Los Angeles Angels players have worn number 8 than any other number we've done so far. 31 players have worn number 3, and 32 have worn number 8. In recent years, the number hasn't been worn by the best players. Steven Duggar is the most recent player to don number 8. Kean Wong wore it the season before him, and Franklin Barretto was the player to wear it before that.
Other notable players to wear it include Justin Upton, Kendrys Morales, Andy Etchebarren, and Ed Kirkpatrick. Even Fred Lynn wore it for a year. With all of the players who have worn it, there's one very clear answer as to who's the best.
Bob Boone is the best player to wear number 8 in Angels history.
Bob Boone might be more known for his time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, but he was an unbelievable Angel. He came to the Angels with a World Series title under his belt along with three all-star appearances and two Gold Gloves. His bat wasn't as good as an Angel, but his glove did not skip a beat.
Boone had an immediate impact in his first season as an Angel, winning a Gold Glove award and finishing 16th in the MVP balloting despite a 78 OPS+. His 3.5 bWAR was his highest mark as an Angel and he threw out an absurd 58% of potential base stealers. That led the league. He led the league in CS% three times as an Angel.
Boone's best offensive season came in 1988. He slashed .295/.352/.386 with five home runs and 39 RBI in 122 games. He had a 110 OPS+ that season, the only season he had an OPS+ of over 100 as an Angel. To go along with his improved bat he won a Gold Glove in what was his final season as an Angel.
Boone only appeared in one playoff series as an Angel but boy, did he make it count. In the 1986 regular season he had a .593 OPS and a 63 OPS+. In the ALCS against the Red Sox he had ten hits in 22 at-bats including a home run in the seven-game defeat. Boone wasn't the best hitter, but he stepped up when the Angels needed him most.
Boone won four Gold Gloves as an Angel and is the best catcher in franchise history. He has the highest dWAR in Angels history.