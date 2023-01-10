The free agent starting pitching market is thinning after Cueto signs
Johnny Cueto has signed a one-year $8.5 million dollar deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal includes a second-year club option worth $10.5 million dollars. The Marlins add a veteran to a very good and young staff while the Angels continue to search for a sixth starter.
Whether the Angels were in on Cueto or not is unknown, as there weren't any legitimate rumors linking the two. They do, however, need a starter and Cueto was one of the better free agents left.
Who's left on the free agent market for the Angels to sign?
The options are lessening on the open market. Wade Miley signed with the Brewers a couple of days ago and now Cueto is off the board.
Michael Wacha is probably the best option available. He's coming off a good year with Boston (although advanced stats suggest regression is likely coming) and should be a good back-end arm for a year or two.
Zack Greinke is the other legitimate option. I wrote a breakdown of some pros and cons of bringing him in.
Guys like Mike Minor, Michael Pineda, Chad Kuhl, and old friend Dylan Bundy are available, but none of them are very appealing. I'd probably just stick with what the Angels have at that point and use someone like Griffin Canning or Chase SIlseth as the sixth starter.
After the Angels signed Brett Phillips, it told me they didn't have a roster spot for either Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak. Maybe the Angels can trade one of them for a starting pitcher. Moniak landed the Phillies a decent arm to use down the stretch, maybe the Angels can get someone in the Syndergaard tier if they traded him and a prospect?
Regardless, the options on the open market are thinning. Other than Wacha and Greinke it's probably not worth it. Let's see if Perry has a move up his sleeve.