These fast-rising Angels prospects deserve attention after hot start
Some of LA's top young talent have started fast.
By Drew Koch
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the Los Angeles Angels farm system is not near the top of any evaluator's list. In fact, according to MLB Pipeline, the Angels have the worst farm system in all of Major League Baseball.
That's the unfortunate state of the Angels franchise at the moment. Even Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) ranked only one Angels prospect (Nolan Schanuel) among his top-100.
But that doesn't mean the Angels' farm system is devoid of talent. While some of the club's top prospects are not off to a good start in 2024, a few young players are making waves in the minor leagues. Angels fans may need to keep an eye out for these fast-rising prospects.
These fast-rising LA Angels prospects deserve attention after hot start
Tucker Flint, LA Angels OF prospect
Flint was a late-round draft pick of the Angels in 2022. The 23-year-old began this season with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and is hitting .357/.419/.536 with three extra-base hits through the first couple weeks of the 2024 season.
Flint has been able to draw walks at a decent clip (12.9% walk rate in 2023), but the outfielder struck out nearly 30% of the time last season. This year, Flint has that number closer to 20%, and if that continues, look for the Trash Pandas' right fielder to make the move to Triple-A in the near future.
Bryce Teodosio, LA Angels OF prospect
Teodosio has come out of the gates swinging a hot bat. The 24-year-old is slashing .360/.389/.660 with five triples on the season. Yes, eight of Teodosio's 18 hits have gone for extra bases, with five of those being three-baggers. Teodosio also has four steals this season for the Salt Lake Bees.
Teodosio is knocking on the major league door. After being a marginal player at Double-A Rocket City the past two seasons, Teodosio has gotten off to a hot start in 2024. With all the problems in the Angels outfield, Teodosio could receive a call-up to the big leagues if he keeps hitting in 2024.
Joel Hurtado, LA Angels RHP prospect
Nelson Rada was the Angels' high-priced international free agent in 2022, but the Halos also picked up Hurtado that year as well. Hurtado can fill up the strike zone, and hit 95-plus on the radar gun. If the right-hander is able to develop at least one above-average breaking ball, Hurtado could be a scary addition to the Angels pitching staff down the road.
This season, Hurtado has gotten off to a hot start with the Tri-City Dust Devils. Hurtado has started two games with the Angels High-A affiliate and owns a 1.69 ERA with 13 punchouts over 10.2 innings of work. Hurtado has kept the walks in check, but opponents are hitting .282 off the 23-year-old. If Hurtado can continue to miss bats, this could be a promising season for the Angels young hurler.