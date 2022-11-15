This Trea Turner prediction is exciting for Angels fans
The Los Angeles Angels need to make improvements to their roster if they want to make a run at the postseason and convince Shohei Ohtani to stay past this season.
The Angels need to make improvements to their pitching staff and also acquire a corner outfielder. Another thing they should do is upgrade their middle infield.
This free agency class has four elite shortstops available. Jim Bowden of The Athletic has the Angels signing one of them in his 25 offseason predictions.
A Trea Turner signing would provide a massive boost to an Angels offense that finished in the bottom five of runs scored.
Bowden has Trea Turner signing an eight-year $264 million dollar year to go from Los Angeles to Anaheim and finish out the prime of his career in an Angels uniform.
I think Turner would be a great fit on this Angels team. Shortstop is not a position of strength right now and the Angels could use another all-star bat to plug into their lineup. Can you imagine a Turner-Trout-Ohtani top of the order?
As much of a dream that it would be, I still find this prediction to be very unlikely.
With Arte Moreno looking to sell the team, I can't imagine he'd be willing to shell out an eight-year deal that pays a player $33 million dollars annually, especially after seeing how poorly the Anthony Rendon contract has gone for them.
Turner is already 29 years old and is a player built off his speed primarily. The deal almost certainly won't age well, any potential buyer would know that and have that in mind.
The reason I like Turner so much is for right now. With the Angels unwilling to move Shohei Ohtani before Opening Day, the only sensible course of action is to spend a ton of money to really improve the roster and hope to make the playoffs so you don't lose him for nothing this offseason.
As cool as it'd be to see Jim Bowden's prediction come true, I just can't see it right now.