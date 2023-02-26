Trout, Ohtani, more regulars starting in Angels spring Home Opener
The Los Angeles Angels will be playing their first game at Tempe Diablo Stadium, their spring home ballpark.
Yesterday, we saw the Angels start a group of players who were either fighting for starting jobs or roster spots. Today, we see a lineup of more known players.
Yesterday's game was a very fun one. We saw Tucker Davidson look very sharp on the mound. We saw Jo Adell make a statement with a long home run. We saw an Angels victory in their first Spring Training game. Let's see what we have in store this afternoon.
LA Angels starting Trout, Ohtani, other regulars in spring Home Opener
The top six of this lineup could be exactly how it looks on Opening Day. Ward, Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon will most likely be the top-four. Renfroe and Drury, both making their Angels debuts, will be in there in some capacity.
The bottom of the order has Jake Lamb batting seventh. Typically this would be Jared Walsh or Gio Urshela at first base most likely, but Lamb gets the start this afternoon in his bid at a roster spot.
Logan O'Hoppe will try and make a good first impression this spring as he catches Reid Detmers. Matt Thaiss looked pretty good at the plate yesterday, hitting a single and drawing a walk in his two plate appearances, so let's see what O'Hoppe does in response.
The Angels will have Reid Detmers on the mound facing mostly backups for the White Sox outside of Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert.
This game will be televised on Bally Sports West at 3:10 with Wayne Randazzo on the call for the first time as Angels broadcaster. Should be a fun one!