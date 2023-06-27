Two Angels prospects make the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game
The 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game is set to take place this year at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, July 8th. This event is where top prospects for each team are showcased in front of a national audience on one of the biggest stages in baseball. They play on a MLB diamond looking to continue to prove themselves on their way to the majors.
This season, the Los Angeles Angels have two prospects representing the team in the Futures Game. Edgar Quero is the Angels' second-ranked prospect following the graduation of Zach Neto. He's behind only Logan O'Hoppe on MLB Pipeline's list. When O'Hoppe returns from the IL, he'll only need to play in a handful of games to graduate the list and once that happens, Quero will officially be the top prospect. Quero was the Angels prospect most expected to make it, as he's the highest-ranked prospect still in the minors.
The other prospect who made it onto the Futures Game roster is Kyren Paris. The eighth-ranked prospect is enjoying a terrific season and is making himself look like a guy who can contribute either at the end of this season or sometime next season.
After winning the MVP award in his league last season, the 2023 season has been tougher on the Angels young catcher. Quero is slashing .244/.386/.333 with two home runs and 27 RBI. He's drawn 41 walks compared to 48 strikeouts which is definitely encouraging, but the lack of power has been noticeable.
Quero is still an elite catching prospect who is a switch-hitter with elite athleticism for a catcher, but it's pretty clear that he's still got some developing to do. Still, it's encouraging to hear that he made it onto the Futures Game roster, and I fully expect him to show out.
Kyren Paris is enjoying a really solid season as Quero's teammate in AA Rocket City, slashing .234/.354/.406 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI. Paris has 20 stolen bases in 21 tries this season, which is obviously outstanding efficiency.
Paris is another player you'd like to see a higher average from, but he's drawing a ton of walks which is a great sign. The strikeouts are his biggest red flag as Paris has fanned 91 times in 244 at-bats this season. That'll need to be improved. Still, the 21-year-old middle infielder is showing really promising tools.
Both Quero and Paris will factor in the majors sooner rather than later, likely sometime next season. Both are incredibly young, but with how aggressive the Angels are it's good to see them putting up strong enough numbers in AA to crack the Futures Game rosters.