Unbelievable Shohei Ohtani factoid confirms he may be a better pitcher than hitter
If there was any question as to whether LA Angels' MVP DH/SP Shohei Ohtani is a true Ace or not, it was answered this season. Ohtani currently boasts a 2.68 ERA and a 2.53 FIP. He's struck out 12.3 batters per nine innings, and has a 147 ERA+ on the year.
He's holding hitters to a .209 batting average and just one home run per nine innings. Only walking 2.1 batters per nine frames, he's checked every box. Starting the All-Star Game as both the Designated Hitter AND Starting Pitcher last season, he was already about as good as it gets. Somehow, he's become even better.
He's still just as good of a hitter, if not better this season. His batting average is up, and he's on pace to drive in more runs this year. Still, however, his 2.54 SIERA and other aforementioned numbers prove that this season, he's been even better as a pitcher than he is as a hitter.
It was very difficult for Shohei Ohtani to top who he is as a hitter on the mound, but nothing is impossible for ShoTime.
And at this point, it's clear to be happening right now for Shohei Ohtani. An unreal stat that proves it is the fact that he's not allowed a single run in his last 21.2 innings on the mound. He just can't be stopped. He can't even be slowed down. This scoreless streak just proves how dominant he has become on the mound.
Will he continue to pitch at this level, and be a better pitcher than hitter for the rest of his career? Well, that remains to be seen. He also hit .344/.436/.719(!) (1.155 OPS) from the day that streak started through his last start on the mound. He's so great at the plate that anything can happen.
As of right now though, he has become a better pitcher than hitter this season. He can pump triple-digits with ease, has one of the best pitches in the game in his splitter, and has other breaking options that play well. Arms don't get much better than Ohtani's.