What Shohei Ohtani did to LA Angels' division rival is criminal
Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box with authority on Thursday as the LA Angels went up to Seattle to play the Mariners. His actions spoke even louder than his intentions, as he went two for four on the day--continuing to ride this 11-game hit streak.
While he was a lot for the M's to handle on the offensive end, he was arguably even better on the mound. ShoTime threw six scoreless innings against Seattle and recorded his fifth win of the season. He only walked two and gave up just three hits. He fanned six hitters in the process.
As far as his offense goes, Ohtani is now up to a .263/.337/.486 (.823 OPS) slash line and has a 135 OPS+. He's hit 13 home runs and scored 42 runs on the year so far. Keep in mind the team has only played 65 games, and he's already hit these marks. On the mound, however, ShoTime has also been excellent.
Shohei Ohtani boasts a 3.28 ERA, a 3.10 FIP, and a 120 ERA+ this season on the bump for the LA Angels.
Shohei Ohtani is 5-4 for the LA Angels this year, and has struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings. Walking just 2.2 hitters per nine frames, he sports a 1.094 WHIP on the year. He's been sensational as a two-way player yet again this season, and has a 2.6 fWAR. That's second among all pitchers in baseball.
Nobody can hit ShoTime this season. His 2.84 SIERA is special. His performance is especially riveting, however, when he's both pitching AND hitting at an elite level at the same time. He tends to do that very often at this point, and it's important that 'Ohtani fatigue' doesn't become a thing.
With all due respect to the other great players in the game, nobody provides more value to this league than the great Ohtani, who can bat in any of the top four spots in the order and also be an Ace on the rubber. Ohtani can win games by himself, and he proved that yet again on Thursday.