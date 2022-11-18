What the Angels should do next after Tyler Anderson signing
The Los Angeles Angels made their first of hopefully many big moves this offseason, signing Tyler Anderson to fortify what was already a good rotation.
The Angels won just 73 games last season and haven't made the postseason since 2014. In order to entice Shohei Ohtani to stay past 2023 they will have to do a lot more to ensure they're competitive.
The next move the Angels should make is signing a corner outfielder.
The Angels have a bunch of holes, but the biggest one in my opinion right now is left field.
Jo Adell slashed .224/.264/.373 with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 88 games. He had a 79 OPS+ which is well below league average. To top it off, he was in the 17th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant. He wasn't good at the plate or in the field.
Adell struck out 37.5% of the time while walking just 3.9% of the time. He did show some of the power potential with eight home runs but he's shown he's not MLB-ready quite yet. If the Angels want to compete, he cannot be the Opening Day left fielder.
Mickey Moniak was acquired at the deadline for Noah Syndergaard. He looked pretty good in his first five games as an Angel, getting four hits in 14 at-bats including two home runs. He then got hurt and didn't look good once returning from the injured list.
Injuries have been a problem for Moniak the last couple of seasons which is unfortunate. He struck out 39.3% of the time on the season and 40.3% as an Angel. He drew just four walks in 112 plate appearances as well in 2022.
Adell and Moniak were both once top prospects who just haven't figured it out at the big-league level. I'm fine with having them compete for the fourth outfielder spot but neither should be starting on Opening Day.
Aaron Judge is the big fish in the outfield but there're plenty of solid players out there who would be huge upgrades for the Angels.