What time do the Angels play on Opening Day?
The 2023 season is a big one for the Los Angeles Angels. The future of Shohei Ohtani hangs in the balance. If the Angels are competitive this season, they will likely have a shot at retaining the superstar if Arte Moreno does what it takes to keep him. If they're out of it by the deadline once again, we could see him in another uniform for the stretch run or on Opening Day in 2024.
The Angels have made improvements to a roster that finished 73-89 last season. They've added six new players and a ton of depth, fixing issues the Halos have had for years.
The projected Opening Day roster has some holes still, but it'll be exciting to see how this team performs. They have the ability to make the playoffs. Will they get there? We all find out starting in Oakland on Opening Day.
When do the Los Angeles Angels play on Opening Day 2023 vs. Oakland Athletics?
The Angels are fortunate to be playing against arguably the worst team in baseball on Opening Day. The Halos will be in Oakland and first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 pm PST. The Angels will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound on Opening Day and he will likely face off against Paul Blackburn of the Athletics.
The Angels will likely go with Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval in the second and third games of that series but I could also see them flipping Sandoval and Detmers. Regardless, Anderson is going to make his Angels debut the second game of the season which should be exciting to see.
The Angels need to get off to a good start in 2023 and playing an Athletics team that just traded away Sean Murphy and Cole Irvin the offseason after trading Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea is a good start. If the Angels want to get to the postseason they're going to have to beat up on this team.
Angels fans should feel a sense of nervous excitement for Opening Day 2023. It's always fun to watch Shohei Ohtani play and this should be a fun year for Angels fans. There is a lot at stake this season for the Angels and if things don't go well, the Shohei Ohtani rumors we feel are annoying now could get really annoying very quickly.