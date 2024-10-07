Yankees star apologizes for unnecessary (even if correct) dig at Angels

The Yankees defeated the Royals in game one of their ALDS matchup, and after the game the Angels were brought up. Normally, the Angels are never mentioned during October baseball, but that is certainly different this season because of Shohei Ohtani. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. decided to shoutout the Angels in a different manner.

The Angels caught a stray from Jazz Chisholm Jr. when he was asked about Alex Verdugo coming through tonight.



"He lives for this. He's played in big cities before. He played in Boston. He played in LA -- and I'm not talking about the Angels." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 6, 2024

In fact, Anaheim is a big city and the fans do show up. Angels fans showed up so much this season that it is actually a problem for the future of the franchise. Chisholm is referring to the Angels' lack of relevant games during the past decade when he was discussing Alex Verdugo's performance in a big game. Chisholm himself played for an abhorrent franchise in the Miami Marlins, who ranked 29th in attendance in 2024, 2023, and 2022. Miami ranked last in attendance in 2021. In his career, Chisholm's played in four postseason games so far and has posted a .133/.188/.200/.388 OPS. Clearly he's played in small cities before and has not come through on the big stage yet. It would be a real shame if he continues to not show up in the playoffs, and proves his own theory correct that players who play in big cities show up in the playoffs.

Didn’t mean to offend you Angels fans..

Sorry😓🫠 #lovedisney🤍 — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) October 6, 2024

This apology felt forced and insincere, given the hashtag at the end of it. When an apology contains an insinuation that you were offended, it does not take accountability for your words. Angels fans already were rooting for the Royals, and now Chisholm added more fuel to their fire. Chisholm is currently standing on the shoulders of the Yankees' giants and considers himself tall, and his continued fraudulence on the biggest stage would provide Angels fans with copious amounts of joy.

Angels fans took offense to being lumped into the Los Angeles fanbase, as many Angels fans still ascertain that being called the "Los Angeles Angels" is foolish marketing, a cheap grab for fans, and suggests that they operate like a big-market team (as the Dodgers do). The fans came out in droves to criticize Chisholm and defend their team and region.

The only people who can talk down on the Angels are Angels fans, and let this be a warning to anybody else who insults the Angels. Sure, your comments may be justified but they are not warranted. You're not better at insulting the Angels than Angels fans. Get your apology tweets ready if you come after us.