The Detroit Tigers could be an Angels' dance partner

The viability of an Angels-Tigers match is contingent on a couple of things. First, the Angels would have to beat out the Tigers in the Santander chase. This is a prerequisite to a deal getting done, and probably to Ward being moved at all.

Second, the Tigers land their prime target in Alex Bregman to further create a log jam in their infield after also signing second baseman Gleyber Torres. This might not be a necessity for a deal getting done, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

Jace Jung, 24, only played 34 big league games last season but was only able to post a .666 OPS. However, he's shown real power in the minors and supplemented that with a superb eye at the plate. He finished 2023 with a 13.7% walk rate between A+ and AA ball and posted a 16.1% walk rate in 91 AAA games last season. That plate discipline came up with him to the majors as well, as he walked 16.0% of the time with Detroit.

A Bregman signing would block him for the foreseeable future in Detroit. Additionally, if the Tigers were to lose out on Santander, Ward would be a nice consolation prize for them. Ward's affordability means they could likely fit him in their payroll while also handing Bregman the mega-deal he's looking for.

For the Angels, they would add yet another promising young position player to go along with the likes of Zach Neto, Christian Moore, and Logan O'Hoppe. Jung not only has tremendous potential, but also fills a position of need. Some dominoes need to fall, but this would be a win-win sort of deal.