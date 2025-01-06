Add Jon Morosi to the list of insiders reporting that the Angels are in on Santander

If you did not believe the prior reports, you better starting believing now. Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold called the Angels a frontrunner for Anthony Santander. FanSided's Robert Murray confirmed that the Angels were in on Santander. New York Post's Jon Heyman said he believes Santander is a more likely option than Pete Alonso for LAA. Now, MLB Network's Jon Morosi said the Angels are in the market for the free agent slugger. The Angels, indeed, are interested in adding the long-tenured Orioles outfielder.

Petzold and Morosi both reported that the Angels are in competition with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers for Santander. Petzold made an indication that Alex Bregman is Detroit's first priority, but they would pivot to Santander if they miss out on Bregman. Morosi's report all but confirmed that, as he indicated that perhaps Detroit would bolster their offer to Santander if Bregman signs before him and elsewhere. The Angels' chances of landing Santander likely would increase if Detroit reunites Bregman with A.J. Hinch.

Anthony Santander’s market includes the Angels, Blue Jays, and Tigers, in no particular order, sources confirm. The dynamics of his market could shift if Pete Alonso and/or Alex Bregman sign before him. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 5, 2025

The Angels are in desperate need for Santander's ability to drive the baseball into the outfield bleachers, but they might be less willing to open their checkbooks than Detroit or Toronto. Detroit is coming off their first playoff appearance in 9 seasons, and their run production is not up to par. They certainly could be more willing to splurge in free agency than the perpetually cheap Arte Moreno, as they are closer to seriously contending than the Angels. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are whiffing left-and-right in free agency dating back to last season. Whether it was Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, or Teoscar Hernández, the Jays have been consistently offering large contracts to stars and losing out. They could easily blow Santander's camp away with an outrageously large, uber-competitive offer if they identify him as their top free agent left on the board.

Santander is coming off of three straight seasons of incredible production. The switch-hitter received more accolades for his 2024 season -- in which he amassed a Silver Slugger award, an All Star appearance, and finishing 14th in the American League MVP race -- but in 2023 he finished with a higher bWAR, as well as more hits, and a higher OBP. He is a less heralded bat than an Alonso or Bregman, but has been both steady and stellar the past few years in Baltimore.

The Angels could pencil Santander into their clean-up spot and not think twice about it the entire 2025 season. His talents are tailor-made for the Angels' lineup, and he would compliment Mike Trout, Zach Neto, Jorge Soler, and company incredibly well. The front office clearly sees that, but whether Moreno will do whatever he can to retain his services remains to be seen. Santander's upcoming contract is unlikely to surpass $100 million, so he is there for the taking. Let's see if Moreno actually ponies up to cap off the promising offseason.

