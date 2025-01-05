Which of the two remaining big-name free agent sluggers fits the Angels best?

The Angels have been lying dormant for some time now after a scorching hot start to the offseason, but they are actively linked to several remaining free agents. Two of them are Anthony Santander and Pete Alonso -- two 30-year-old bashers who would cost the Angels a pretty penny if they were able to get an agreement in place. The Angels are likely spending an equal amount of effort trying to acquire the sluggers, as you never know if a player and his agent are serious about signing with the Angels or simply using them as leverage. However, if the Angels were going to go all-in on either Santander or Alonso...who would fit the team better?

Jon Heyman either speculated or reported that an Alonso signing would move Nolan Schanuel out to left field. Schanuel could also be optioned to AAA Salt Lake or traded if the Angels add the Polar Bear. Now, Alonso's fielding metrics at first base are subpar, to put it mildly. However, the Mets' infield defense was stellar during their regular season and miraculous playoff run, and Alonso is certainly a sure-handed first baseman when it comes to picking balls out of the dirt. Schanuel has not necessarily turned a bunch of heads with his defense the past couple of seasons, but moving him off first base does feel hasty. Using one of his MiLB options or trading him (ideally for a starting pitcher or infield help) would suit the team better.

Alonso has no outfield experience, and that is Santander's primary position. Santander also has some first base experience (as recently as last season), so the Angels could still facilitate a Schanuel deal and move Santander to first base full-time at some point. Santander's defense, like Alonso's, is not great, but he provides more positional versatility at least. In terms of fit, the Angels have a greater need for a left-handed power bat. Santander is a switch-hitter who posted a higher SLG and OPS than Alonso last season. Overall, Alonso has the better body-of-work at the plate, including as recently as 2023.

I hearing Jays offer to Santander is 4/82. https://t.co/8ebnCFWVCe — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 2, 2025

Money-wise, the projections forecast Alonso getting more money and years overall. Santander and Alonso's AAV should be relatively even, with both likely to get somewhere in the $23 million-$29 million range. For Alonso, the Angels are competing against Steve Cohen and his deep, deep pockets. For Santander, the Angels are competing against a Blue Jays team that is desperately attempting to land a big-name free agent. The Angels might have more demand than the Mets for Alonso, but they cannot say the same when it concerns Santander and the Jays. Heyman also said the Angels and Alonso are bartering over the amount of years on a hypothetical Angels deal.

It sure feels like one of Santander and Alonso's deals will age poorly given how, historically speaking, sluggers entering their 30s do not maintain their impact for long. For the Angels, who have been burned badly by previous deals for Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols, Santander's contract might be more their speed given how it will not be as lucrative as Alonso's. There are a lot of things to like about the fit, too, but it's all about the money with the Angels. Santander>Alonso.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout