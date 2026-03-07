Predicting the winner of Angels' position battles halfway through spring training

As the Los Angeles Angels march through spring training, much of the discourse has been around the team's lack of a broadcast. The team has had several prospects shine as well, but the most important storylines revolve around the numerous position battles that new manager Kurt Suzuki will have to decide on.

Specifically, the Angels have question marks surrounding the final two spots in their starting rotation. Not to mention, position battles at second base and left field.

Starting Rotation

Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi, and Reid Detmers are locked into the rotation to begin 2026, per Suzuki. It was assumed that Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah - both newcomers to Anaheim who did not pitch in the major leagues last season - would assume the final rotation spots as long as they reach Opening Day healthy.

However, George Klassen has flashed tremendous potential in his appearances this preseason. Alternatively, Mitch Farris and Samuel Aldegheri have both seen increases in their velocity and cannot be counted out. Nevertheless, the team invested a decent amount in Rodriguez and Manoah and will likely give them the chance to succeed in the regular season as long as neither implodes this Spring.

Left Field

After trading for Josh Lowe, he was the presumptive favorite for the left field job going into spring training. However, an oblique injury has kept him off the field in Tempe. Bryce Teodosio is a threat if his bat can survive this preseason, and Kyren Paris can never be counted out either, given his positional versatility and strong start to spring training.

While Paris and Teodosio could both make the roster as reserves, Lowe is still the likely starter in left field as long as he is healthy come Opening Day.

Second Base

Every Angels coach and fan is hoping Christian Moore does enough in the preseason to show that he deserves the starting job at second base after an inconsistent rookie season. He faces an onslaught of competition, as Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza are on the roster and out of minor league options, and MLB veterans Chris Taylor, Nick Madrigal, and Adam Frazier are all playing for their lives this preseason.

This is without a doubt the most contentious battle, and Moore is doing everything he can to win it as he is hitting .294 with a home run and a stolen base. As long as he seems like he belongs in the batter's box, Moore will be given a chance to blossom as an everyday player this year.