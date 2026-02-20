Angels fans hoping to watch spring training games on TV need to brace for disappointment

The Los Angeles Angels have been a disaster off the field for the entirety of Mike Trout’s career - but at least Angels fans have been able to watch every at-bat if they so desired. Watching Trout's at-bats may prove to be a difficult task this season as the Angels have yet to announce their broadcast plans for the 2026 season. In a discouraging update, multiple reports confirmed the Angels' spring training games will not be televised this season.

The Angels will not be showing any Cactus League games on television. They will show the Freeway Series from SoCal.



They are still working out the details of the regular season TV. They will be streamed via MLB and cable TBD. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 18, 2026

What we know about Angels’ TV deal as spring training begins

Currently, at least 10 of the Angels' spring training games will be available through the opposing team's broadcast on MLB.tv.

10 out of 35 Angels' Spring Training games are confirmed to be on TV, through opponents broadcasts. #GoHalos #RepTheHalo 😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qg0aiTdDPS — Kyle (@KyleTheMann_) February 18, 2026

This marks a new reality for Angels fans, as this is the first time in recent memory that they won't have direct access to the team's spring training games. Whether it was Fox Sports West, Bally Sports, or FanDuel Sports Network, the team always made it a priority to get the games to their fans.

The silver lining is that all of the Angels' spring training games can be listened to on the radio. AM 830 has always carried the Angels' radio broadcast, and will continue to do so during spring training this season. Trent Rush of the Angels' pregame show ensured fans that nothing would change on their front.

As far as the regular season goes, the Angels are still in negotiations with MLB and cable television to broadcast their games (with an Angels.tv ). There is a near-zero chance that regular-season games are not broadcast, but this decision represents a new low for ownership, as fans are now left with only radio and the opposing team's broadcasts for the preseason.

If Adam Frazier makes a push for the Opening Day roster, fans may not be there to see it. And rather than seeing for themselves how Trout looks in his return to center field, radio broadcasts will have to suffice.