Ranking the 5 Angels with strongest All Star cases

As the Angels continue to play hard to get with a .500 record, the voting process has begun for the MLB All Star Game taking place in Atlanta. The Angels have a handful of players that deserve a conversation around their attendance at Truist Park this summer. While there is still a lot of time for players to prove whether or not they belong, these five Halos are the most likely to get the nod.

Honorable Mention: Jo Adell

Jo Adell, despite one of the most impressive power surges in the MLB, will likely not be invited to the All Star Game. However, there might not be a better player to let swing freely in the Home Run Derby than Adell. His raw power has been consistently on display this season, and there are strong reasons to believe he would be a leading candidate to win the Derby. Jo Adell vs. Shohei Ohtani in the finals would be quite poetic (and potentially heartbreaking) for Halo fans.

5.) Mike Trout

Angels' fans do not need to be told that Trout has taken a step back this season. While his hot streak after returning from injury was fun, he has not been as productive he was in his hey-day. That being said, his name value alone should get him an invitation. If he can continue hitting the ball well as he continues adjusting to being a full time designated hitter, Trout will have earned his invite.

4.) Taylor Ward

While there is a strong possibility he is not on the Angels by the time the All Star Game comes around, Taylor Ward has garnered a lot of attention with his early-season power stroke. He has continued being one of the better corner outfielders in the American League, and sits on the fence of earning an invite or not. If he can return to his May form, there is little doubt Ward would be worthy of representing the Angels (or whoever trades for him) in the All Star Game.

3.) Jose Soriano

Outside of his disaster start in Boston, Jose Soriano has been a legitimate ace for the Angels this season. He posted huge stat lines, gotten through outings where his stuff was not the best, and has overall been an incredibly reliable front line starter for an Angels team that desperately needed one. His name does not carry the weight that might be needed to make him a lock, but if the All Star truly was going to showcase the best talent in the MLB, Soriano would be invited.

2.) Yusei Kikuchi

Speaking of aces in Anaheim, one of the main reasons Soriano has not garnered as much national attention as possible is due to the presence of Yusei Kikuchi at the front of the Angels' rotation. Kikuchi has been a true ace for the Halos, and one of the best pitchers in the American League. He should be as close to a lock as possible based on his production, but the anti-Angels bias may be the one thing keeping him from solidifying his spot at this point.

1.) Zach Neto

The one Angels player who is an absolute lock to be invited to Truist Park next month is Zach Neto. He is without a doubt one of the two best shortstops in the American League, as he has catapulted himself into the most elite conversations. He is the unquestioned best player on the Angels, and is morphing into the leader of the clubhouse as well this season. Despite missing time to start the year, Neto did not miss a beat upon returning and his counting stats stack up to some of the best players in the game.

Overall, the Angels will likely have no more than two or three All Stars. These five names have the likeliest claim to those spots, but a hot or cold couple of weeks could make or break them.

