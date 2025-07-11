As the trade deadline approaches and a disappointing weekend in Toronto has the Angels looking more like sellers than they have all season, who are the most valuable Angels? We know names like Luis Rengifo, Tyler Anderson, and Taylor Ward are sure to be moved if Perry Minasian and Arte Moreno wave the white flag. While those names would fetch an okay return, these five players are the most valuable players on the team, and we'll look at the possibility of each getting traded.

Ranking the 5 most valuable Angels heading into the trade deadline

5.) Nolan Schanuel

While some people prefer to diss him for his lack of traditional power, Nolan Schanuel has been the best hitter on the Angels this season from Opening Day to now. He does not strike out, he walks consistently, and he has some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the league. His power stroke has been coming on as of late as well, and he figures to be a key part of the Angels' future.

Chances of trade: 10 percent

There is little reason to worry about Schanuel moving on given the amount of team control the Angels still have on him. Unless a team comes in with an overpowering offer, Schanuel will keep on commanding first base for the Angels for years to come.

4.) Jo Adell

The best part of this season for Angels fans has been watching the Jo Adell breakout. Every game he seems to prove more and more that this breakout is the new norm for him. Despite being snubbed of an All Star selection, Adell's transformation this season has put him alongside the best hitters in the game. He has not just re-entered the Angels future plans, but become a focal point of them.

Chance of trade: 15 percent

While this two month stretch by Adell has all the signs of being a legitimate breakout, if Perry Minasian thinks otherwise or a contending team absolutely overwhelms him with a prospect package to revamp the Angels' farm system then there is no better time than now to trade Adell. He has multiple seasons left of team control, and should serve as the heir to Mike Trout that we all imagined when Adell was drafted.

3.) Yusei Kikuchi

If there is one thing that sells at the deadline, it is elite starting pitching. Yusei Kikuchi has been that for the Angels this season, earning an All Star nod to represent Anaheim in Atlanta this month. Kikuchi should get some down-ballot Cy Young votes in the American League, and is everything the Halos had hoped for and more when they signed him this offseason.

Chances of trade: 35 percent

I would be very surprised if the Angels moved Kikuchi. He has two years left on his deal and seems to fit perfectly into the 2026/2027 contention window the Angels are aiming for. That being said, he is older than the rest of their core and, similar to Adell, the Angels won't be shopping him but teams will certainly be calling trying to poach away Kikuchi.

2.) José Soriano

The only thing better than an ace is a young ace with team control, and that is what Soriano represents. While he may not be as consistent as Kikuchi, he has flashed the top-tier stuff that teams salivate over and 80% of his starts show why some are projecting him to be in Cy Young conversations in the years to come.

Chance of trade: 0 percent

There is no real scenario where the Angels trade Soriano. Young, homegrown, and cost-controlled aces are the most valuable asset in baseball. And considering the overall lack of pitching upside in the Angels' organization, Soriano is nearly impossible to trade unless there was a complete teardown of the roster.

1.) Zach Neto

Simply put, Zach Neto is one of the best shortstops in baseball. And on top of that, he is one of the elite leadoff hitters. He is a true five-tool player, the leader of this Angels clubhouse despite his age, and the absolute focal point of this Angels' core. The Angels #1 priority should be to extend him this off-season as they look to contend in the years to come.

Chance of trade: 1 percent

This is not going to happen, but the only real way I see the Angels trading Neto this month is if they fall out of contention, draft Jackson Holliday (as they should), and receive an overwhelming offer of big league players and prospects.

