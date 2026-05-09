Recent 2026 MLB mock drafts show strong Angels connection with volatile college prospect

The MLB Draft is not like the drafts in most other sports. In the NBA and NFL, draft picks are tradeable, and those teams are drafting players to fill immediate needs and who will be playing at the highest level right out of the gate. As a result, it is much easier to project players to specific teams based on need much earlier. While it is still very early to guess who the Los Angeles Angels will draft in the first round this year, given that lack of certainty, we are getting some pretty big clues to their thinking.

We already know what the Angels, led by Perry Minasian, prefer to do with their early draft picks. They are looking for players who can move through the minor leagues quickly, and that almost always means college players. After that, it comes down to the best option on their board that fits that profile that is still on the table.

Well, mock drafts with a bit more authority than what we have seen to this point are coming out, and there is already a curious trend. Not only did MLB Pipeline mock RHP Cameron Flukey to the Angels in their latest mock draft, but Flukey's name was also connected to them in Keith Law's mock draft for The Athletic.

It sure sounds like Cameron Flukey is very much on the Angels' radar in the 2026 MLB Draft

Flukey is an interesting case in this year's draft. He came into the college season as a potential number one overall pick thanks to a four-pitch mix that all flash plus at minimum. 6'6 pitchers who can throw in the high 90's who also can really spin a baseball are a rare commodity, but Flukey's stock has taken a big hit after he missed significant time this year with a rib stress fracture and hasn't looked particularly good upon his return.

That said, it is easy to see the Angels' thinking here. Given that two reputable outlets have noted this connection to Flukey, LA may be thinking that they could end up having a top-five talent fall in their laps despite only having the 12th overall pick. As a college arm with overpowering stuff, Flukey could easily be exactly the kind of player that the Angels like, but only if he is healthy.

That last part is really important because it is far from guaranteed that Flukey will be able to stay on the field and produce. Even before his rib injury, there were concerns about Flukey's arm action. If a guy has mechanical flaws AND a history of recent injury, that could be a bridge too far for any team, including the Angels. For now, it seems like LA is watching Flukey closely and is definitely interested in him. Whether or not that continues is going to be determined over the next few weeks as the college season winds down.