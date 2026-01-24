Angels’ top draft pick enters 2026 with multiple areas to prove doubters wrong

When the Los Angeles Angels drafted Tyler Bremner second overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, it certainly raised some eyebrows. On talent alone, Bremner probably wasn't even worth a top-five pick, especially when you look at the arms that were still on the board. However, the Angels are the Angels, and they clearly saw Bremner as an underslot option (he signed for around $2.5 million under his draft slot) that could move through the minor leagues quickly. If LA loves anything, it is cheap prospects that could be big league ready super quick.

However, there are more concerns than just how highly the Angels drafted Bremner. While his fastball and changeup both look like top-notch offerings that wouldn't look out of place on a frontline starter, Bremner comes with some red flags beyond how quickly the Angels are likely to move him.

Tyler Bremner needs a better breaking ball and to prove he can stay healthy

Bremner is the rare pitcher with a true power fastball that also has a changeup that is at least plus, and that is a great foundation. However, even with that pairing, Bremner is going to need to make a change to his slider if he is going to be able to keep hitters off balance. Right now, it sits in the middle to upper 80's, but it is the one pitch of his that he seems to struggle to land for strikes. With professional coaching, that could easily improve...but it isn't like the Angels have a fantastic track record of developing pitchers to give one confidence that that will actually happen.

Arguably, the bigger issue is that Bremner's durability is in question. The Angels already shut Bremner down in instructs after the draft as he dealt with elbow soreness. While he is expected to participate fully in spring training, it is a reminder that he had issues off and on during his college career that could become serious issues over time.

It would be easy to completely dog the Bremner pick or to just put on rose-colored glasses and ignore any potential red flags. However, the reality is more complicated with a lot of variables that we won't have a better handle on until Bremner is pitching in games as a professional. If one thing is certain, it is that Bremner has some work to do to prove that LA picking him as highly as they did wasn't a reach.