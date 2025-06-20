The Angels, as well as the rest of the baseball world, were sent into shock over the weekend when Rafael Devers was sent packing from Boston (something the Halos should keep an eye on if Boston continues to sell), as the Red Sox traded him to the San Francisco Giants after a tumultuous winter that bled into the season. The Giants got a star, and the Red Sox further added to their young core. While everyone is either killing the Giants for trading for a disgruntled player or killing the Red Sox for trading their best player, both teams are clear winners here.

It should remind Halo fans of a trade at the turn of the millennium that stung at the time, but eventually led to ultimate success. After an off season of rumors surrounding star outfielder Jim Edmonds and his future in Anaheim, the Angels eventually traded him to St. Louis for a veteran and a promising prospect. The first - right handed pitcher Kent Bottenfield - made 21 forgettable starts for the 2000 Angels before moving on.

The prospect, however, changed the course of Angels history.

Red Sox-Giants Rafael Devers deal reminds Angels of incredible trade from 2000

Adam Kennedy, a Southern California native, came home and immediately became the everyday second baseman for the Angels. He posted good-not-great numbers in his first two seasons, but took off in the 2002 season. He became one of the best contact hitters in baseball and a vital piece of an elite Halo lineup.

Then came the playoffs, where Adam Kennedy became a hero in Angels folk lore. In their divisional matchup against the Yankees, tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth, Kennedy hit a double to start the inning, eventually proving to be the winning run. He had already hit a home run earlier in the game, as the Angels would go on to defeat the Yankees and face the Twins in the American League Championship Series.

And that is where Adam Kennedy became a legend.

With the series tied 2-2 in a win-or-go-home Game Five, Kennedy single-handedly massacred the Twins. He hit three home runs that night, after hitting only seven in the regular season. It is likely still the best single-game playoff performance for the Angels player, and Kennedy was awarded the ALCS Most Valuable Player Award.

Kennedy was rock solid in the World Series as well, helping the Angels capture their one and only championship. He'd spend a few more years as the second baseman in Anaheim before returning to the Cardinals later on.

As for those Cardinals, this trade worked out incredibly well for them as well. Jim Edmonds (the Devers of this scenario) had a career season in 2000, mashing 42 home runs and being an MVP candidate. In his first six seasons with the Cardinals, he would win six straight Gold Glove Awards while hitting 210 home runs. Two of Kennedy's teammates from the 2002 championship team - David Eckstein and Scott Spiezio - would help Edmonds get a ring of his own in 2006.

So, all in all, this Boston-San Francisco trade could very well end up a win-win. The Giants are going for it all this year, while Boston has officially hit the reset button to focus on their younger timeline. And if the Angels are any example, one of those prospects sent to Boston could turn into a playoff hero for the Red Sox down the line.

