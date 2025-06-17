Red Sox have a player that fits the Angels perfectly if they keep offloading players

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world and continued to make their perpetually frustrated fans even more irate with their trade of Rafael Devers to San Francisco. The trade has been likened as some combination of the Luka Dončić trade from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles Lakers and the Mookie Betts trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers that then President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom made before the 2020 season. In return for their best hitter and face of the franchise, the Red Sox received three pitchers and yet another talented outfielder in James Tibbs III.

The Red Sox are rolling with an outfield of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Roman Anthony. Duran is the new face of the franchise, Rafaela was extended last year and Anthony is the best prospect in baseball. Kristian Campbell plays some outfield as well. Boston has Tibbs III, another supremely talented outfielder in Jhostynxon Garcia waiting in the wings at Triple-A Worcester and the talented 21-year-old Miguel Bleis as well. Not only do the Red Sox not necessarily need Wilyer Abreu this season, but he is more than expendable due to the massive influx of outfield talent they have in their pipeline.

Red Sox have a player that fits Angels perfectly if they keep offloading players

With Mike Trout looking like the vintage version of himself as the Angels' full-time DH and Jorge Soler lacking both offensively and defensively, Abreu would fit the team perfectly. Abreu beat out Jo Adell and Juan Soto quite handily to win a Gold Glove for his play in right field last season. In 2023 his arm strength ranked in the 97th percentile, in 2024 it was in the 98th and this season it's in the 95th. In short, he has an absolute cannon for an arm and covers ground incredibly well with Fenway Park as his home stadium -- which has an incredibly difficult right field to patrol.

At the plate, the 26-year-old can more than hold his own. Abreu has 13 home runs in his 64 games played this season, which would tie Jo Adell for the third most on the Angels this season (it would only trail Taylor Ward's 18 and Logan O'Hoppe's 14). He is a very solid hitter, and the Angels could desperately need another left-handed hitter to pair with Nolan Schanuel moving forward. The Angels only have Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo and Lamonte Wade Jr. who hit left-handed for them, and all of their contracts expire after the season ends. Every other hitter in the lineup is a right-handed bat.

The Angels have some solid pitching prospects that the Red Sox clearly desire, given their return for Devers. Could they potentially land Abreu without giving up Caden Dana or George Klassen? It seems unlikely, but it could be possible/ worth it to acquire to part ways with one of their top prospects in return for the right fielder of the future who would also help the team this year.

