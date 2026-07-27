Red Sox insider breathes new life into Angels' trade deadline rumor with big caveat

Outside of Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano, Zach Neto the biggest trade chip the Los Angeles Angels have to offer ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. With more and more indications that John Mozeliak will be sticking around in the Angels' front office for the foreseeable future, there's been an uptick in speculation that the Halos could make moves of consequence at the deadline.

Detmers and Soriano certainly would fetch the Angels a haul if either were to be moved before next Monday, but Neto's value may never be higher. He's under control through the 2029 season, so any team trading for him would, in theory, have their answer at shortstop for the next several seasons.

With a lack of available right-handed hitters on the trade market this summer and an increasingly large number of teams needing infield help, there's a clear path to the Angels being overwhelmed by an offer for Neto.

One team that appears to be a clear fit is the Boston Red Sox. Throwing a wrench into that idea, the Red Sox just traded for Washington Nationals' slugging infielder Curtis Mead over the weekend. Initially, the expectation was that the move would take the Red Sox out of the Neto sweepstakes.

That may not be the case. Red Sox beat reporter Ari Alexander reports that Boston is still aiming high in their search for a shortstop upgrade, expressing interest in both Neto and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Angels still have an obvious trade partner in Red Sox, but Zach Neto urgency might not be as high.

Neto appears to be a better possibility for the Red Sox, but as Alexander mentions, the asking price is to the extent that most executives don't expect the 25-year-old shortstop to be moved.

Chances are the Red Sox remain interested in Neto on the surface level, just in case the Angels have the inclination of moving him, but their addition of Mead lessens the urgency. If the only way the Angels are going to move at the deadline is to receive a Godfather-type offer, don't expect one to come from the Red Sox.

That doesn't mean the Angels should abandon that hope. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Tampa Bay Rays could all be the in the market for a shortstop. There's a path to a bidding war ensuing for Neto, and that is one scenario that would make Mozeliak's efforts at the deadline all the more worthwhile.