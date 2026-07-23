Reid Detmers addresses uncertain Angels future before 2026 trade deadline

Now that John Mozeliak has a lay of the land surrounding the Los Angeles Angels, there appears to be more indication that the Halos are willing to trade starting pitchers Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers before the 2026 trade deadline.

Mozeliak has started to sound like someone who will be around beyond this season. Even if he's not serving as the general manager, the way Mozeliak has talked about restructuring the front office, it certainly sounds like he will be a voice of influence moving forward.

Given that reality, it's fair to wonder if the Angels actually won't be stuck in the middle when it comes to their deadline intentions. It can be awkward for an interim general manager to embark on a fire sale if they know they won't be around much longer after the season is over. But, if Mozeliak's status with the Angels is firm, chances are the Angels will be the drivers of conversation at the deadline.

That may not mean that both Soriano and Detmers are moved before the deadline, but there appears to be a growing possibility of at least one of them being dealt.

Reid Detmers' deadline comments suggests the Angels' morale may not be lost

With the deadline so close, the human element can be lost. There are players who are about to have their lives uprooted, and that can bring on a wide range of emotions. Considering the drama that has followed the Angels in recent years, it would be fair to wonder if that dread has crept into the clubhouse.

Detmers was asked about the chances of being trade, and in his response, it sounds like the Angels have stuck together in the clubhouse throughout all the turmoil.

“I try not to think about it,” Detmers said. “It's obviously pretty hard to try to ignore, but at the same time, it is what it is. Like, there's not a whole lot I can do. Right now, I'm here and my focus is on being here and helping the team win.”

Sure, it's a little bit of a cliché, but this is an Angels team that is working with a general manager who has already been fired, a manager who is going to be fired, and an owner that may not exactly care about the results on the field. Not to mention, playing in front of fans who routinely call for the team to be sold.

No one would have faulted Detmers if he expressed his desire to run from the Angels, but alas, he said all the right things.