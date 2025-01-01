Rhett Bollinger forecasts an Angels breakout player in 2025 and best free agent match

Happy 2025, everybody! Closing the book on 2024 feels especially good for Angels fans, who had to endure the organization's worst season ever. We Angels supporters are definitely wishing for better health and more fun times as we enter the new year. Looking forward to Jorge Soler bombs and Yusei Kikuchi strikeouts!

One player who the Angels' MLB.com beat writer, Rhett Bollinger, believes will cement himself as one of the league's most impactful players is Logan O'Hoppe. Next season is really his time to shine, and the organization is setting up the soon-to-be 25-year-old as well as they possibly can. While his games played could tick down now that Travis d'Arnaud is in the building, his effectiveness and efficiency should skyrocket. He has shown he can stay on the field, has an optimal swing path, is super athletic, and will be helped plenty in terms of leading a pitching staff now that d'Arnaud and Sal Fasano are here to prop him up.

The Angels are talking aplenty about what the young players enduring in 2024 being a great lesson for them. Well, if that is to be believed, then O'Hoppe is a prime candidate for taking a giant leap forward. Taylor Ward identified O'Hoppe as the leader of the team, and he certainly has all the makings of a beloved Angels player.

Are we sure that we would want Jorge Polanco?

Bollinger continued by pegging Jorge Polanco as the team's best fit this offseason. Not sure why, though. MLB pundits are chocking up Polanco's dreadful 2024 campaign as due to injury and playing in pitcher-friendly Seattle, but he is far removed from his best years.

2019 and 2021 were the 31-year-old second baseman's best seasons, and it's not even close. As a hitter, he makes marginal impacts and he is a nightmare defensively now. Given that he is over 30-years old, he has lost his once great athleticism and speed. Those injuries are not something to play with, a 30-year-old with an injury history is a risky prospect. Josh Rojas is a way better fit than Polanco.

Even if he is cheap, which he better be if the Angels do land him, there are myriad better options than Polanco at this point in his career. If Polanco ends up being the Angels' left-handed power bat that has been promised, that would feel like a cop out free agency move that does not help winning in 2025 and beyond. Hye-seong Kim is a way better option than Polanco, and he might even be a more impactful player next season even as he transitions from the KBO to MLB.

