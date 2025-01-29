Rival Mariners sign member from the 2024 Angels roster to minor league deal

Angels fans are growing irritable over the lack of moves being made as of late, but at least they are putting forward a better effort than the Seattle Mariners. On the major league side they have added *checks notes* Donovan Solano and Miles Mastrobuoni. They have an absolute dynamite core group of players, but are doing nothing to supplement them with talent. Seattle is adding minor league depth relatively sparingly, too. Although they did recently add Jack López on a minor league contract.

The Seattle Mariners signed a veteran middle infielder who most recently played for the Los Angeles Angels.#Mariners #TridentsUphttps://t.co/htYybjh5e1 — Teren Kowatsch (@Teren_Kowatsch) January 28, 2025

López and another former Angels infielder (not at the major league level, however), Leo Rivas, will be splitting reps during the Mariners' spring training around the infield. The 32-year-old López mostly plays middle infield, primarily second base, but can filter into the outfield as well. He is known for his positional versatility, although his defensive fWAR last season with the Angels was only -2.9. He is mostly known for being a great guy in the clubhouse rather than his on-field production.

The Puerto Rico-native played 27 major league games last season in Anaheim, and only has 7 other games in the bigs under his belt. Those came when he was with the Red Sox back in 2021. He has been a AAA player for most of his career, spending the majority of his career (2017-2024, and likely 2025) one level removed from MLB.

His best AAA season came during his first season as a member of the Angels organization. Like many other players, López's bat profited off of Salt Lake City's altitude as he posted a career high 13 home runs, 74 RBIs, 165 total bases, .476 SLG, and .809 OPS. He was their best position player that season and carried over a lot of that production to the Bees in 2024, which helped lead to his Angels promotion.

The Angels have purged many members of the 99-loss team from last year. That list includes López, Griffin Canning, Patrick Sandoval, Carson Fulmer, Matt Thaiss, Michael Stefanic, Roansy Contreras, Willie Calhoun, Luis Guillorme, Miguel Sanó, Eric Wagaman, Davis Daniel, Kenny Rosenberg, Aaron Hicks, Cole Tucker, Jordyn Adams, José Marte, Ryan Miller, Ehire Adrianza, Charles Leblanc, Keston Hiura, Niko Goodrum, Guillo Zuñiga, and Andrew Wantz. The Angels are certainly hoping their new depth additions stick better than those now-departed players.

