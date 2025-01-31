Ron Washington's favorite non-Angels pitcher signs with the Blue Jays in free agency

The Angels could easily go into the 2025 season with the group of starting pitchers currently on the roster, refusing to allocate their remaining resources on the last of the free agent rotation pieces. Future first ballot Hall of Famer, Max Scherzer, was a player that was there for the taking, but he is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Scherzer is the type of player that would have fit the ethos of the 2025 Angels team, given the multitude of veteran players the Angels have brought-in this offseason. Is he a better option next season than a Reid Detmers or Jack Kochanowicz? Not necessarily. However, Ron Washington must be crestfallen by the news that Scherzer is no longer available.

Right-hander Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year, $15.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The Blue Jays have been interested in Scherzer for weeks now, and the deal for him to join their rotation is done. First on the news was @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 30, 2025

Scherzer signed with the Blue Jays on a one-year deal for $15.5 million, despite the Jays already rostering Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis (who's an incredibly promising player). As well as promising prospects in Jake Bloss, Ricky Tiedemann, Yariel Rodriguez, and a once-promising starter in Alek Manoah. The point being -- the Angels would have a bind bringing in another starter, but not quite like the Blue Jays.

Washington, who is entering the final year of his contract, is no stranger to providing either incredibly profound or eyebrow-raising quotes. In his heyday he provided some bangers like "my whole being is about winning, my whole being is about consistency," as well as "I just be feeling like I can handle anything." The now 72-year-old recently is quoted as saying how he felt the front office did not bring in "real baseball players." He walked back those comments shortly after. He certainly provided some fun fodder during December's winter meetings.

The prompt? "Which pitcher -- not on your squad -- would you most want to hand the ball to with your season on the line?" Washington's response? "Max Scherzer. Gritty. Never gives in." Yes, this was during the 2024 winter meetings, not back in the winter of 2017 or 2018. Other managers' responses? Tarik Skubal, Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, and Emmanuel Clase. It's not readily apparent that the Angels' skipper has the best grasp on who's dominating today's game given that answer.

The Angels did not necessarily need to add Scherzer to the rotation, although Washington probably wishes it would have been. You can quote him on that.

