Sam Blum and Rhett Bollinger disagree on who will win Angels' 5th rotation spot

With spring training right around the corner, Angels beat writers are starting to stir things up by predicting who they believe will win jobs on the major league roster. There are plenty of battles that will take place in the Angels' infield and bullpen, but the last rotation spot is going to receive the most press right up until Opening Day. The Reid Detmers vs. Jack Kochanowicz debate has Angels fans and writers openly voicing their opinions, and The Athletic's Sam Blum and MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger both had different forecasts as to who they see winning that role. Blum took Detmers, and Bollinger took Kochanowicz. The OC Register's Jeff Fletcher's prediction will be dropping soon.

The rotation all but assuredly will feature Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano after his breakout 2024 season, Kyle Hendricks, and, barring a trade, Tyler Anderson. Despite plenty of other internal options (such as Caden Dana) and a litany of available starting pitchers (including Jack Flaherty), it seems more probable than not that the Angels will deploy either Detmers or Kochanowicz as their 5th starter.

Bollinger speculated that "Kochanowicz would likely have the leg up" while Blum is of the mind that it's do-or-die time for Detmers, and the Angels will continue to stick by him. Detmers' future hangs in the balance with the Angels, and he could have an advantage over Kochanowicz for no other reason than he needs to build his value back up -- either to the Angels or as a potential trade asset. His stock has never been lower, but the former first rounder still has a high ceiling despite the poor 2024 results.

Even with the Kochanowicz revelation that occurred last season, he has more kinks to work out than Detmers. The offseason bullpen videos and write-ups of him are all well and good, but he will have to build up a larger body of work during real-life competitions before becoming a rotation stalwart. Blum even floated the idea that he could receive the Soriano treatment, and begin the year as the Angels' long reliever. Kochanowicz is refining his breaking balls and developing elevated four-seams as a go-to in two-strike counts, but still has a way to go before becoming a well-polished major league arm. Detmers surely has flaws in his game (he needs to clean up his fastball command, body language, and get his velo back), but he remains the more developed starter at this point in time.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout