Son of former Angels manager is having himself a career after a surprising move

While Tyler Nevin never played for the Los Angeles Angels, he always felt like a member of Halo Nation by proxy of his lineage. His father, Phil Nevin, obviously was the Angels' interim manager in 2022 following Joe Maddon's termination and became the team's full-time skipper in 2023. Nevin's managerial career was not all that memorable, given that he failed to get Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to the playoffs. However, he did have a heartwarming series in 2022 when he managed against Tyler's Orioles.

A special series ❤️🧡



Manager Phil Nevin will be sharing the field this weekend with his son, Orioles infielder, Tyler Nevin! pic.twitter.com/TQNW3MTFKF — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 7, 2022

Tyler Nevin last played in a major league game on September 29th, 2024 with the Athletics. He played in 87 MLB games that season for the Oakland A's, a career high, but he wound up signing with the Seibu Lions in January. Nevin's numbers were not amazing, but given his baseball lineage and MLB experience it was pretty surprising to see Nevin not sign a MiLB deal somewhere.

Well, not only did Nevin forego a potential MiLB contract in January, but he did so again after he signed a two-year extension with the Lions that will take him through his age-30 season. “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to my teammates, staff, and fans who have trusted me and supported me since the day I arrived in Japan,” Nevin said.

By all accounts, Nevin is having a great beginning to his NPB career. According to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald, Nevin posted a 120 wRC+ in 68 games before getting extended. The baseball fandom outside of the United States is interesting, the in-game crowds are exponentially more raucous and the players are revered. The level of play in the NPB is viewed as higher than Triple-A and the players make more money to live in an awesome part of the world. The minor league lifestyle gets real old, real quick.

In his MLB career from 2021-2024, Nevin slashed .204/.299/.315/.615 for the Orioles, Tigers and Athletics. He appeared in 192 games, hit 12 home runs, drove in 49 RBIs and posted a 140:61 K:BB. However, when Tyler Nevin faced the Phil Nevin-led Angels, he slashed .308/.438/.385! Take that, Phil!

