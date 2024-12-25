The White Sox hire former Angels manager to a unique role within their front office

Former Angels' player are flying off the shelves this offseason, and now a former manager too. However, he will not be managing again. The Chicago White Sox are adding Phil Nevin to their front office, which will see Nevin changing roles once again. Nevin has a legendary baseball career and is known in many circles of MLB staffers, and has gone from working in minor league baseball, to coaching third base, to becoming an interim manager, a full-time manager, and now a special assistant in the White Sox's Player Development department.

The Chicago White Sox make shrewd move as they hire former Angels manager Phil Nevin as a special assistant in their player development department. He’ll be involved in a number of player development roles, including amateur scouting for the 2025 Draft. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 23, 2024

~Some high praise there from Bob. Huge Phil Nevin guy, that Bob Nightengale.~

Nevin was a finalist for their previously vacant manager position, so the White Sox clearly value what he brings to the table. Chicago is now bringing in both Will Venable and Nevin into their braintrust as they attempt to escape the dregs of MLB. Nevin will likely not be making as much money as Venable, the new manager, but he will have a cushier job in the front office instead. A special assistant job in baseball is as luxurious as they come in terms of influence vs. time worked.

Having a former manager and number one pick in the MLB Draft will certainly add an air of legitimacy to a downtrodden franchise like the White Sox. They were arguably the worst team ever in 2024, did not qualify for a top 10 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and have cast off the vast majority of their young core at the big league level. Nevin surely will need to break out a few tricks in order to turn this organization around. Angels fans wish he were able to magically turn around their cursed team, especially in 2023, but that obviously did not happen.

The wildest part of the Nevin hiring is him joining forces, in a fashion, with his hand-selected hitting coach from 2023, his pitching coach, and his bullpen coach. Yes, the White Sox employ Marcus Thames, Matt Wise, and Drew Butera already. What they see in that season where the Angels choked post-deadline, nobody knows. The White Sox clearly love the ethos of that vaunted 2023 Angels team, and are trying to replicate that team's magic in Chicago.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout