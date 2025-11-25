The Angels went ahead and started their offseason off with a bang, trading away veteran outfielder Taylor Ward for the high-ceiling starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. This is a move that will likely help in 2026, and adds a valuable player for the years to come as well while Ward hits free agency a year from now (and a return to Anaheim is not out of the question). The Angels got a lot of credit around the league for this deal, and Perry Minasian should ride this hot start into trade conversations with the St. Louis Cardinals for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Nolan Arenado's future with the Cardinals appears to be nonexistent. With Chaim Bloom taking over in the front office, the team is set for a long rebuild as they try to return to the glory days they have not seen since the days of Albert Pujols guiding them to World Series. Nolan Arenado is one of many veterans that do not fit into this picture, as many teams will inquire with Bloom for Arenado's services - and the Angels should be among the first to call.

St. Louis Cardinals' future Hall of Famer is the perfect Angels trade candidate

While the fears of another Anthony Rendon experience may give Halo fans pause, Arenado is has an extremely high floor as a player. Despite his age, he is still among the most elite third baseman defensively. Arenado alongside Zach Neto would be one of the top defensive pairings across the big leagues, giving the Angels' recently boosted rotation a nice support system on the left side of the infield.

As for his bat, Arenado had a down year in 2025. His 87 OPS+ had him as a slightly below average offensive third baseman, but his 1.3 WAR points to him still be a valuable ballplayer going forward. This could also be due to injuries he dealt with throughout the season, including a shoulder injury that saw him miss six weeks. He has a solid track record at the plate even since leaving Coors Field, and one slightly below average season should not deter Halo fans.

As for his contract, the nine-year $275 million contract is not as atrocious nowadays as one would think. Arenado's payroll will count as $16 million in 2026, and luckily for Arte Moreno the Cardinals will reportedly attach money to any big contracts they trade away in hopes of bumping up their return package. For the Angels, that is heaven. If they can fill third base with Arenado while already finding a potential ace for cheap in Rodriguez, their offseason will be off to a perfect start before even signing one free agent.