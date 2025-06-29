Scott Boras knows exactly how to rouse the masses and create massive publicity for his myriad clients and, rather than his normal go-time in the winter, he just did it again during the summer. Boras' annual winter meetings interviews are comical -- he holds court in a hotel lobby and just waxes poetic about his big ticket clients in front of a wave of reporters. Well, the super-agent is back at it again with his antics after a stunt he pulled during the Nationals-Angels series.

Tantalizing draft choice makes waves by showing up at Nationals-Angels game

Top draft prospect Ethan Holliday and his dad Matt Holliday are at tonight's Nationals-Angels game!



The Nationals and Angels hold the No. 1 & No. 2 picks in the 2025 MLB Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/TjRNo54nmm — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2025

Yes, Boras brought Ethan Holliday and his father Matt Holliday to watch the teams with the top two choices in the upcoming MLB Draft square off against one another. It is certainly not uncommon for a high school prospect to show up to a big league game, especially one with baseball connections like the son of Matt and brother of Jackson, as he was likely going through pre-draft interviews and previewing what the ambiance of Angels Stadium feels like. Even though it's common place, everything Boras does is strategic. Holliday is viewed as the best player available, but it is unclear whether either Washington or LAA will take him on July 13th.

This ploy feels like a bit of a last ditch effort by Holliday's camp to rake in some more money. Many publications view Holliday as dropping all the way to the Rockies at no. 4, despite the high schooler being the presumptive no. 1 pick for many months. Of late, LSU's Kade Anderson and Oregon State's Aiva Arquette are viewed as the prohibitive favorites to go first overall. Obviously, Holliday makes more money the higher he is picked and would love to be a part of either the Nationals or Angels organization. Not only that, but who wants to go play for the Rockies? Even though his father made the World Series with the franchise in 2007 and he could take advantage of the altitude, that organization is an absolute Monfort clown show.

The Angels will not have a pick within the 1-9 spots of the 2026 MLB Draft, so they are probably even more motivated to do what they always do in the draft-- take a high floor, under-slot college player with their first pick. Selecting a Boras client with the second pick in the draft will cost the Angels a pretty penny, even if the kid has a massive ceiling and fits a positional need. Plus, a Liam Doyle or Kade Anderson would undoubtedly move much quicker through their pipeline than Holliday.

Angels fans need to be prepared for the reality that Holliday will likely not be in their lives. Fans might not want to hear it, but they should be ready for the occurrence of the Nationals potentially passing on Holliday only for the Angels to then pass on him as well. Or he just goes 1.1 and that will be that. The next time the Ethan Holliday arrives in the Big A will either be as an opponent or to watch his brother Jackson's Orioles take on the Angels in the playoffs one day.

