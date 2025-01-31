Taylor Ward's importance to the Angels receives national recognition

The Los Angeles Angels do not receive nearly as much national acclaim as they used to when they were perennial contenders over a decade ago. Outside of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, their players receive ample backlash due to the decade-long absence from the postseason. So, when an unsung hero like Taylor Ward gets recognized as a top ten left fielder, it should make Angels fans feel slightly less horrible about the roster heading into 2025. Every year MLB Network's research team, that they call "The Shredder," ranks the best players at each position. The Shredder ranked Ward as the 9th best left fielder, right above Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds and right below Cleveland's Steven Kwan. It's a controversial list to say the least, but Ward's representation is definitely warranted.

Top-notch discipline and hard contact from Taylor Ward 💪 #Top10RightNow pic.twitter.com/hryeVxfHUI — MLB Now (@MLBNow) January 30, 2025

Ward's ability to do damage is incredible, his barrel feels like it stays in the zone forever and covers so much area. His bat speed is below average, but his power numbers are off the charts. His 2024 numbers were a tick down from his prior production in 2022 and 2023, but you have to factor in that pitchers likely game planned for him more than usual due to the myriad of position player injuries. Zach Neto was his only lineup protection last season.

Ward's defense feels like it's undervalued as well -- why do people say Ward is a below average-to-average defender? His range is overlooked and his 72nd percentile arm strength (former catcher!) could warrant a move to right field if the Angels were to acquire a certain Mets first baseman. Ward's development as an outfielder is a huge testament to his ability to stay locked in, prepared, and available, but also to the totality of the Angels' player development staff.

The Angels, desperately searching for upgrades, have either been making calls or taking them on Tyler Anderson, Luis Rengifo, and Ward for some time now. ESPN's Jeff Passan even wrote that Ward is "there to be had" a little over a month ago. Trading Ward made sense when the Angels were interested in adding Anthony Santander, but keeping him is a necessity now with that scenario not taking place and the remaining impact free agent outfielders all getting signed.

If the Angels can add one more impact bat to pair with a healthy Trout, a slugger like Jorge Soler, and an emerging star in Neto (once he returns), Ward should be able to pick his numbers back up and avoid a prolonged slump that fans saw last season. He is even an extension candidate, although the organization will likely want to delay those talks as he is incredibly cheap and has another year of team-control. All-in-all, Ward is a vital cog in the Angels' lineup and all signs point to him continuing his above average production next season.

