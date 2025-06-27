The 2025 Angels are living up to some bold preseason predictions

At the start of the season, we joined the annual tradition of baseball writers moonlighting as soothsayers and made three bold predictions for the 2025 Angels. As the halfway point looms with game 81 taking place against the Washington Nationals today, let’s see where we hit, where we whiffed and how these same predictions may play out over the second half.

You can find the original list here.

The Angels will play .500 ball

With the bad taste of their franchise low 63-99 record in 2024 still lingering, this admittedly felt like a pretty ambitious take straight out of the gate.

But let’s have a quick look at the standings after 80 games and…well, well, whaddayaknow? 40 wins, 40 losses.

It’s been a fight to get there. The Angels last held an even record on May 23rd, and it only lasted one night, but although it’s felt like they’ve run hot and cold all season, the numbers tell a different story. They went exactly .500 in May, and have been far better thus far in June. They’re 19-18 at home, and 21-22 on the road. They’re 10-8 in interleague play, helped by that series sweep against the Dodgers, and 11-10 against the AL West; although that’s greatly aided by 7 straight wins over the A’s, as they haven’t beaten the Rangers yet and have losing records against Seattle and Houston.

When a team is amongst the league leaders in both strikeouts and home runs, things can change fast, but at this point in the season, .500 is beginning to feel more like a floor than a ceiling.

What to watch for in the second half: Consistency. The trade deadline may play a big role in where this team goes – they should still be sellers, there are too many holes to see them making a deep postseason push – but if they can clean up their plate discipline and raise their game against their own division, a winning season and potential wildcard spot remains in play.